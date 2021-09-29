CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan’s Aug factory output extends declines on car production cuts

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s industrial output fell for the second straight month in August as COVID-19 outbreaks elsewhere in Asia disrupted supply chains for carmakers already facing headwinds from a prolonged chip shortage. Separate data out on Thursday showed retail sales in August slipped for the first time in six...

WNMT AM 650

Asian equities see massive outflows on inflation worries

(Reuters) – Asian equities have seen heavy foreign outflows since the start of this month on concerns about China’s property sector and on expectations that major central banks would raise interest rates soon amid concerns about rising inflationary pressures. Foreigners have sold a combined net total of $3.35 billion in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

German factory orders register sharp decline in August

Factory orders in Germany plummeted 7.7% in August compared with the previous month, led by much lower demand from countries outside the eurozone, official figures showed Wednesday.The drop in orders, a leading indicator for Europe s biggest economy, followed month-on-month gains of 4.6% in June and 4.9% in July. The Economy Ministry said that orders from inside Germany were down 5.2%, while those from non-eurozone countries were off 15.2%. Orders from Germany's partners in the 19-nation eurozone were up 1.6%.The ministry said the drop may be due in part to big bulk orders in July and to the fact that summer vacations at some automakers fell in August this year. There was a 12% drop in orders in the car sector, while orders for machinery were off only 1%.“Today’s disappointment has also an upside: it brings some relief to German manufacturers who are increasingly suffering from high backlogs,” Carsten Brzeski, a Frankfurt-based economist at ING said in a research note. “Judging from still richly filled order books and low inventories, the future for industrial production should be extremely bright,” he added, “if it wasn’t for the ongoing supply chain frictions.”
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

GM, General Electric to study rare earth supply projects for EVs

(Reuters) -General Motors Co and General Electric Co said on Wednesday they plan to study ways they could develop a supply chain of rare earths and other minerals used to make electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment. Both companies signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate how they could work...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Toy makers race to get products on shelves amid supply clogs

With three months until Christmas, the Basic Fun toy company has made an unprecedented decision: leave one-third of its iconic Tonka Mighty Dump Trucks destined for U.S. store shelves in China Why? Given surging prices of shipping containers and clogs in the supply network, transportation costs to get the yellow bulky toy to U.S. soil is now 40% of the retail price, which is roughly $26. That's dramatically up from 7% a year ago. And it doesn't even include the cost of getting the product from U.S. ports to retailers. “We've never left product behind in this way,” says...
ECONOMY
Sam Holmes
Fumio Kishida
The Independent

Semiconductor shortage pushes new car sales to lowest September this century

Last month was the worst September in more than two decades for the UK’s new car sellers as a global shortage of semiconductors pushed down supplies.New figures show that just 215,312 cars were registered in September. It is more than a third less than the same month last year, which was already low because of the pandemic.It is the weakest September since 1998, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which compiles the data.“This is a desperately disappointing September and further evidence of the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic on the sector,” said SMMT chief executive...
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

Alpine aiming to ‘max out’ car sales in Europe before any global expansion

(Reuters) – Renault-owned sportscar brand Alpine wants to expand its global footprint but has to be well established in Europe before looking further afield, Chief Executive Laurent Rossi said on Tuesday. Speaking to Reuters ahead of the announcement of Alpine’s plans for endurance racing, Rossi did not rule out an...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. China Evergrande did not say why it halted trading of its shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit. Evergrande is struggling to make payments on more than $300 billion of debt as it endures a cash crunch brought on...
STOCKS
#Industrial Production#Tokyo#Reuters#Japanese#Toyota Motor Corp#Nissan Motor Co#Honda Motor Co
kitco.com

Japan's Toho Zinc plans 1.9% increase in H2 zinc output

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Toho Zinc Co Ltd , Japan's third-biggest zinc smelter, plans to produce 47,800 tonnes of refined zinc in the second half of the 2021/22 financial year, up 1.9% from a year earlier, it said on Friday. Following are details of the company's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half of the 2021/22 financial year and actual production in the second half of the 2020/21 financial year that ended on March 31. (Zinc and lead in tonnes):
INDUSTRY
WNMT AM 650

Tokyo daily coronavirus cases total 87, lowest since Nov 2

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo’s government said on Monday that new daily infections of COVID-19 declined to 87, the lowest since Nov. 2 last year. Cases have been on the decline since peaking at more than 5,000 a day in August amid a wave driven by the infectious Delta variant. Tokyo and much of Japan last week exited a state of emergency over COVID-19 that had lasted for almost six months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong pending announcement

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar firm, yuan slips as China Evergrande anxiety resurfaces

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar found support just below last week's peaks on Monday as renewed concerns about China's property sector and looming U.S. labour data put investors in a cautious mood. The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a 19-month top on the...
ECONOMY
Lynchburg News and Advance

Shortages, shipping, shutdowns hit Asian factory output

Shortages of power, computer chips and other parts, soaring shipping costs and shutdowns of factories to battle the pandemic are taking a toll on Asian economies. While business sentiment is improving in some parts of Asia as governments begin easing restrictions put in place to curb coronavirus infections, there is mounting evidence that such disruptions are slowing a return to business as usual.
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

Japan Aug household spending seen falling on pandemic hit: Reuters poll

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s household spending likely slipped back into contraction in August, when the government expanded emergency curbs to contain the coronavirus, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The government this week ended a state of emergency it had imposed to combat the pandemic, as the number of new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionforex.com

Japan industrial production dropped -3.2% mom in Aug, auto production shrank

Japan industrial production dropped -3.2% mom in August, worse than expectation of -0.5% mom. Production in auto dropped -15.2% mom as affected by global semiconductor shortage and factory shutdowns in Southeast Asia. Output of electrical machinery and information and communication electronics equipment also dropped -10.6% mom. The Ministry of Economy,...
RETAIL
am-online.com

UK’s 27% August car production decline ‘extremely worrying’, says SMMT

The UK’s car manufacturing sector suffered a 27% year-on-year decline in vehicle production in August as the impact of the global semiconductor microchip shortage began to bite. Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) chairman, Mike Hawes, described the decline – 32% down on the pre-COVID performance of August 2019...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Stellantis Curbs Melfi Output as Chip Crisis Cuts Car Production

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis will operate its largest Italian facility for an equivalent of only six days in October, the UILM union said on Thursday, as a global chip shortage hits manufacturing. The Melfi plant, which produces hybrid versions of Renegade and Compass Jeep among its models, will make only...
BUSINESS
Democrat-Herald

China's factories fear for future amid power cuts

Several factory managers in a city in northeast China said on Thursday (September 30) that their businesses wouldn't survive if authorities continue with the crippling power cuts that have hit the region in recent days. Ciara Lee reports.
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

Irish manufacturing growth slips to 6-month low -PMI

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Growth in Irish factory activity slipped to a six-month low in September but remained close to all-time highs with the sector showing signs of inflationary pressures, a survey showed on Friday. The AIB IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 60.3 in September from 62.8...
WORLD

