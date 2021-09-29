Ribbon cuttings for new adaptive playgrounds held at Sandoz and Morton Elementary
LEXINGTON — Two ribbon cuttings were held on Friday, Sept. 24 at Sandoz and Morton Elementary, celebrating their new adaptive playgrounds. Lexington Public Schools had been looking to increase the access of their playgrounds for students with special needs and to promote a more inclusive setting for all of their students. To do so, the district has wanted to install adaptive playground equipment.lexch.com
