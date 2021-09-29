CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nagy continues to be his own worst enemy

By Hub Arkush
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Nagy absolutely still has a chance to save his job, get back to the playoffs, win playoff games and have a long, successful and prosperous career as Bears head coach if he can just get Matt Nagy off his back. It is starting to get a bit mind numbing...

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

