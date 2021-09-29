OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing elderly man.

Javier Humberto Martinez was last seen by a family member on Friday, Sept. 24, as he was getting on a Gold Coast Transit bus in the area of Lantana Street and Gonzales Road.

He is 75 years old, and his family says he is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Los Angeles Dodgers hat and blue jeans.

He walks with a four-pronged silver cane, police said.

On Wednesday, police released more images and video of Martinez as he exited the Gold Coast bus at the Oxnard Transportation Center . Police said he walked away from the bus in an unknown direction.

Police are asking for the public's help locating Javier Humberto Martinez who was last seen getting off a bus

Police are still actively looking for Martinez and are hoping someone may have information about his location.

Anyone who has seen Martinez, or knows where he might be, should call the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 .

Police release video of missing Oxnard man on Gold Coast Transit bus.

The post Oxnard police continue search for missing elderly man appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .