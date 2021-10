Hospital emergency rooms are a blur of scenes that, each on its own, would be indelible if only you could slow them down. Maybe it’s good that you can’t. Maybe the blur makes you take things as they come, one after impossible another, until even the most disturbing become matter-of-fact. Of course another blood draw is necessary. Of course they’ll do an MRI of the brain. Of course the woman on the other side of the curtain is moaning and wailing and says the doctors are hurting her and she doesn’t know what’s wrong and she won’t wear a mask and she just wants it to stop.

