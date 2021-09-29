City will Host Four Rent Stabilization Ordinance Educational Seminars in October

The City of West Hollywood will host four Rent Stabilization Ordinance educational seminars in October 2021 — two aimed at tenants, the other two aimed at landlords. These “RSO Building Blocks” seminars are part of a series of workshops typically held twice per year to educate property owners, managers, tenants, and community members about the City’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO). All four seminars will take place virtually via Zoom.