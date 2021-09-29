CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larksville, PA

Larksville man killed in WB crash

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office says one man is dead after an accident Tuesday morning on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

According to a press release, George Wilson, 56, of Larksville, died as a result of his injuries sustained in an accident that occurred where Wilkes-Barre Boulevard meets the north-bound on-ramp to 309.

The release said a two vehicle accident occurred at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, and Wilson was the driver of one of those vehicles.

Wilson was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center due to his injuries, where he was pronounced dead at 7:16 a.m.

No autopsy was performed, and the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma due to motor vehicle accident, with the manner of death being deemed accidental.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

