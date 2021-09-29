CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

UPDATE 1-FAA allows Virgin Galactic to resume launches after mishap probe

 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation. Administration (FAA) on Wednesday said it closed its mishap. investigation into the July 11 Virgin Galactic Unity 22. launch, which deviated from assigned airspace on descent, and. lifted a grounding order the regulator imposed earlier. The FAA said Virgin Galactic had...

MySanAntonio

FAA Clears Virgin Galactic for Take Off

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has completed its inquiry into Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity July space flight. Virgin Galactic is free to blast off again. Agency officials and the space flight company announced the conclusion of the investigation into the July 11 test flight on Wednesday. Per Virgin Galactic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Government Technology

FAA Closes Investigation, Allows Virgin Galactic to Fly

(TNS) — Virgin Galactic may resume flight operations after the Federal Aviation Administration closed its month-long investigation Wednesday into an anomaly that occurred during its July 11 space flight. The next mission for the company's space plane VSS Unity could come as early as mid-October pending inspections of the craft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC Chicago

FAA Clears Virgin Galactic After Completing Investigation of Branson's Spaceflight, Stock Jumps 10%

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared Virgin Galactic to return to flight on Wednesday after completing a mishap investigation into the spaceflight that carried Sir Richard Branson. The regulator had grounded the space tourism company's operations earlier this month, after the FAA learned that the company's spacecraft had deviated from its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
socalTech.com

Virgin Galactic Cleared After Air Traffic Control Snafu

Virgin Galactic, the space flight and tourism company led by Virgin Galactic, has been cleared to fly again following an FAA inquiry into the company's re-entry from space in July. Virgin Galactic had been under investigation for diverging from its air traffic control clearance at it returned to earth with founder Sir Richard Branson on its Unity 22 flight. According to Virgin Galactic, the FAA advised that its correction actions proposed by the company were accepted. Virgin Galactic said those efforts include updated calculations to expand the protected airspace for future flights, and aditional steps into the company's flight procedures to ensure real-time mission notifications to FAA Air Traffic Control. The flight with Sir Richard Branson had strayed beyond its protected airspace, a move which could have jeopardized such things as commercial airliners and other aircraft.
TRAFFIC
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Virgin Galactic Stock Soars After FAA Investigation Concludes

The shares of Virgin Galactic Holding Inc (NYSE:SPCE) are soaring this afternoon, last seen 13.1% higher to trade at $25.51. This pop comes only a day after a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigation concluded the space exploration company was cleared to resume launches. The FAA's inquiry stemmed from an incident in July, in which Virgin Galactic's flight deviated from its path without communicating the change to the agency, though the company has now addressed those communication issues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ForexTV.com

Virgin Galactic ‘back on track’ after FAA clearance, Jefferies says

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is “back on track” after receiving Federal Aviation Administration clearance late Wednesday to restart its spaceflights, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Thursday. That “lifts an overhang for (Virgin Galactic), with focus shifting to Unity 23,” the company’s next flight, which has been postponed. “We continue to believe that commercial space tourism will be a flourishing industry, unlocking profitability and cash flow for Virgin Galactic,” the analysts said. “Near-term challenges have been timing-related, rather than changing the trajectory of the revenue profile.” Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of $33, representing an upside of about 27% over Thursday prices. Virgin Galactic shares have gained nearly 9% so far this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
krwg.org

Virgin Galactic says FAA has cleared it for further flights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Virgin Galactic says the Federal Aviation Administration has cleared it to resume launches after an investigation into why its spaceship veered off course while descending during a July flight over New Mexico with founder Richard Branson aboard. The company said Wednesday it was advised by the FAA that corrective actions proposed by Virgin Galactic have been accepted. It says a larger area will be designated as protected airspace to ensure there is room for a variety of possible flight trajectories. The company will also incorporate additional steps in its flight procedures to ensure real-time mission notifications to FAA air traffic control.
TRAFFIC
lascrucesbulletin.com

Virgin Galactic cleared to fly following conclusion of FAA inquiry

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (the “Company” or “Virgin Galactic”), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced that it is cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry that focused on air traffic control clearance and real-time mission notification related to the Unity 22 flight in July.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Rocketing Higher In After-Hours Trading

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is surging higher in the after-hours session after the company announced it was cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry related to the Unity 22 flight in July. The FAA previously grounded all Virgin Galactic flights, pending the results...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Virgin Galactic Wins FAA Approval to Resume Spaceflights

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report on Wednesday obtained Federal Aviation Administration approval to resume flying FAA-licensed spaceflights after the agency completed an inquiry that focused on air traffic control clearance and real-time mission notification related to the space company’s Unity 22 flight in July. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
