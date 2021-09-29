DeSales Catholic High School's volleyball team erases 2-0 deficit at Sunnyside Christian, but falls in five
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — DeSales Catholic High School's varsity volleyball team nearly pulled off an epic comeback here Tuesday, Sept. 28, but wound up falling in five sets to 1B Southeast Conference foe Sunnyside Christian. The scores were 25-18, 25-15, 18-25, 22-25, 15-12. "It would have been really easy for the Irish to slide through the third set and lose in three; but they didn't," Irish coach Steve Ruthven said. "They came out to take the third, fourth and fought hard in the fifth. They regained their confidence and almost rode it to a five-set win."www.union-bulletin.com
Comments / 0