The Original ’Law & Order’ Is Returning For a New Season

More than a decade after its surprising cancellation, NBC has revived Dick Wolf’s mothership series Law & Order for what the network is calling its 21st season. The revival, which has been in the works through various starts and stops since 2015, gives Wolf nine shows across three different franchises on two broadcast networks and, most importantly, fulfills a “dream come true” for the prolific producer. But what may be most surprising about the Sept. 28 announcement that gives Wolf a chance to boast the two longest-running primetime dramas in TV history (the other being Law & Order: SVU) is that...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO