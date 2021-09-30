CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US and EU to cooperate on tech standards, supply chain security and tech development

By Campbell Kwan
ZDNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States and the European Union have started work on coordinating approaches across various technology areas, including AI and semiconductors, and tackling non-market policies that result in the misuse of technology. The plan was created on Wednesday after US and EU representatives, including US President Joe Biden and European...

