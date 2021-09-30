US and EU to cooperate on tech standards, supply chain security and tech development

Supply chain cyber attacks, like the SolarWinds attack that directly impacted federal agencies or the ransomware attacks on the city of Boston that resulted in an estimated $18.2 million price tag, have demonstrated the expansive consequences that can occur from unsecured critical access points that lead to critical assets, such as systems, networks, infrastructure, data, applications, and sensitive information. Governments are full of these mission-critical systems and information, like private citizen data (e.g. social security numbers and tax information) and manage critical infrastructure and emergency services like police and fire (both the systems and records for those services). These types of infrastructure and information are some of the most targeted assets hackers will go after, and they set their sights on government ¯ particularly local government ¯ all too frequently. Unfortunately, these access points leading to government assets are often left vulnerable for a variety of reasons:

