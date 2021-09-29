CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market by Macy’s sets Flower Mound opening date

By Mark Smith
 7 days ago
Market by Macy’s, a smaller format retail store, will open next month in Flower Mound, the company announced this week. Macy’s’ third “off-mall” store format will be unveiled Oct. 29 at The Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center. It’ll be in the old Stein Mart space, 6101 Long Prairie Road, and be about 20,000 square feet in size, according to a company news release. It’ll offer “an even more curated assortment of Macy’s branded fashion, within an easy-to-shop and open environment.”

