Market by Macy’s sets Flower Mound opening date

Go! Go! Curry! is expected to open in November at 8240 Preston Road, Plano. The restaurant serves a Japanese-style brown curry originating from the city of Kanazawa that is considered the nation’s comfort food, according to a company representative. The curry is characterized by short-grain rice with a side of shredded cabbage and topped with pork or chicken katsu. This will be the business's first location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. www.gogocurryamerica.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO