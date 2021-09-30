CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Couric Ridicules Prince Harry In Her New Memoir, Claims The Prince Stank Of Cigarettes And Alcohol

By Shafiq Najib
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Couric is not holding back her thoughts in her new memoir. The journalist was not afraid to vilify some of the high-profile celebrities she encountered throughout her career as a broadcaster, including the likes of royalty such as Prince Harry and Andrew. The 64-year-old TV presenter shares her four-decade...

This Former NBC Anchor Says Katie Couric "Derailed" Her Career

A new tell-all memoir from Katie Couric, whose storied career across several major news networks catapulted her to the top echelons of the media world, is reopening old wounds and it hasn't even come out yet. In excerpts of Going There that have been released ahead of the book's debut on Oct. 26, Couric seems to get bluntly honest about how she felt about the fellow women she worked with and her contemporaries, like her Good Morning America rival Diane Sawyer and her Today predecessor Deborah Norville.
Katie Couric's memoir goes after Diane Sawyer: “That woman must be stopped"

The former Today star writes in her new memoir Going There, out next month, that the TV news competition between her and ABC News' Sawyer was at one point careening out of control, reports the New York Post. “I loved that I was getting under Diane’s skin,” she writes, although she freely admits that Sawyer got under hers just as much. Couric even had "That Woman must be stopped" emblazoned on her Today cushion.
Katie Couric Roasts Colleagues, Rips Celebs, and Admits to Icing Out Rivals in New Book, Report Says

Katie Couric has reportedly taken a no-holds-barred approach to her forthcoming memoir, Going There, in which she roasts old friends, colleagues, celebrities and rivals. The Daily Mail reported that the book, which hits shelves in October, says that Couric was deliberately unwelcoming to other women at the Today show because she felt like she needed to “protect my turf.” She writes that she iced out an early-career Ashleigh Banfield because “mentorship sometimes felt like self-sabotage.” Couric didn’t hold the old guard in much higher esteem, either, writing that Deborah Norville, her Today predecessor, had a “major relatability problem” that turned viewers off. She also wrote that Martha Stewart needed “some healthy humbling (prison will do that . . .) to develop a sense of humor,” and revealed that Prince Harry smelled like cigarettes and alcohol when she first met him.
This Former "Today" Host Is Stunned & Hurt by Katie Couric's New Book

Katie Couric's new book, Going There, doesn't hit shelves for three more weeks, but it's already ruffling some feathers and bringing backlash on the longtime news presenter. In excerpts already released from the memoir, Couric comments on some fellow news anchors she's worked with—as well as other celebrities like Prince Harry and Martha Stewart—and a couple of them have already expressed that they're shocked by her words. Asked by the New York Post to respond to what Couric writes about her, former Today host Deborah Norville kept her comment succinct and to the point. Read on to see what Norville had to say and to find out why so many are shocked by the upcoming memoir.
Katie Couric is sympathetic to Matt Lauer in her upcoming memoir, calling him a "decent" man

In Going There, which will be released in late October, Couric recalls texting her ex-colleague Lauer following his November 2017 firing from Today over sexual misconduct: “I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead.” That's according to The Daily Mail, which said it has seen a manuscript of Couric's book. Couric, per The Daily Mail, admits she read about all the "awful things" Lauer had done, but was worried for him and feared he was '"sleepless, haggard, depressed, maybe worse." The Daily Mail adds that "Couric's take was that it was 'gross' that Lauer was cheating on his wife and 'taking advantage' of a young woman on the show. But she writes: 'The general rule at that time was: it's none of your business.'"
Katie Couric met allegedly smelly Prince Harry at a vulnerable time

Katie Couric is back in the headlines Thursday for her upcoming memoir, in which the TV news host dishes up all kinds of incendiary gossip about the many famous people who fell into her orbit, including Prince Harry. In her book “Going There,” Couric goes there by recounting how Harry...
Katie Couric banned from plugging her bombshell book on CBS

Katie Couric has been banned from promoting her new book on CBS after she slammed the network — and its former boss Les Moonves’ bad breath — in her dishy tome. The former “Today” anchor — who disastrously hosted “CBS Evening News” from 2006 to 2011 — had been booked to promote her bombshell memoir, “Going There,” on “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King.
Katie Couric back on ‘Today’ to promote bombshell memoir

Katie Couric will promote her bombshell memoir on the “Today” show — despite slamming a number of former co-stars and producers, Page Six can reveal. Couric, who co-anchored the NBC flagship morning show for 15 years alongside disgraced Matt Lauer, will appear on October 19. Her appearance comes after we...
Celebrities
Katie Couric Recalls Meeting "Wild-Oats Sowing" Prince Harry in 2012

Journalists see a lot of things that, it’s safe to say ,famous people would probably rather they forget—especially famous people who have been well-known for their entire lives, like Prince Harry. But in her new memoir, Going There, which comes out later this month, Katie Couric apparently shows she’s willing to, well, go there. Specifically, she reportedly recalls meeting the Prince for a 2012 interview at the height of his, as she calls it, “wild-oat sowing phase.”
Katie Couric Wrote About Interviewing Prince Harry During His "Wild-Oat Sowing Phase" in Memoir 'Going There'

Remember Prince Harry's "wild phase"? If you don't Katie Couric definitely does and can refresh your memory if you'd like to grab a copy of her new memoir, Going There. Couric has been a professional journalist and host for more than 40 years now, interviewing some of the most famous and influential people on the planet. As you'd obviously expect, that's plenty of time to collect plenty of juicy stories—enough to fill a book, in fact.
Ashleigh Banfield was "pretty stunned" over Katie Couric reportedly slamming her memoir: One accusation "hurt my feelings deeply"

Banfield responded on her NewsNation show Banfield to The Daily Mail publishing excerpts from Couric's upcoming memoir, titled Going There. In it, Couric reportedly writes that she gave her then-MSNBC colleague Banfield the cold shoulder because helping her would've been "self-sabotage." "For a minute there, Ashleigh Banfield was the next big thing; I'd heard her father was telling anyone who'd listen that she was going to replace me," Couric wrote, according to The Daily Mail. "In that environment, mentorship sometimes felt like self-sabotage." Banfield said what really happened was, when she was reporting from Afghanistan, a New York Post reporter called her father, "who was near 80, extremely senile and living in a care home. And they got his landline. And they called and said, 'Are you afraid for your daughter?' To which he said, 'Yes. I think NBC should bring her home and give her a desk job like Katie's.'" That, says Banfield, was a far cry from what's in Couric's book. "So that hurt my feelings deeply. And I hope Couric corrects the record on that." Banfield went on to express her admiration for Couric's career, adding: "It saddens me that she didn't want to mentor me. I wasn't that much younger than Katie...I think we could have had a really good working relationship together." Calling Couric a trailblazer and her "No. 1 female journalist" on television and morning news, Banfield also denounced the notion that there's no room at the top for female colleagues in the news business. "I have never, ever found that that policy of helping other women younger than me, who might even be in my newsroom and maybe even take my job, has ever come back to bite me," said Banfield. "Never once. The opposite has happened. I'm a better journalist today for all the young women who I've worked or gave advice to. It came back to me in spades. And it will come back to you in spades, as well."
