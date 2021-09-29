Ohtani done on mound in his standout 2-way season for Angels

Shohei Ohtani has thrown his final pitch in a two-way All-Star season for the Los Angeles Angeles. A strong AL MVP candidate, he will focus on his at-bats in the final few games. Manager Joe Maddon says Ohtani has nothing left to prove on the mound, and that it was a mutual decision for him not to pitch in the season finale Sunday. He will finish 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts, and 156 strikeouts in 130 1-3 innings. Ohtani then had two hits at Texas while becoming the first AL player ever with at least 100 runs scored, 45 homers and 25 stolen bases.