Fall comes early at my house with premature leaf drop on most of my maple trees now an annual occurrence. This year, however, has been particularly severe with leaves on my Norway Maples shriveling up, dying, and falling to the ground earlier than in any previous season in the twenty years I've been in my house. Significant leaf drop this year in fact began in early August resulting in a near continuous mess of the front yard months earlier than necessary and my leaf blower getting quite the pre-game workout. In fact the two Norway maples in front of my house, as of the writing of this article, have lost approximately 80% of their leaves when these trees should remain thick and green into early October.

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO