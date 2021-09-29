Best Ways To Relive Your Harry Potter Fandom (Quizzes & More)

There are so many different directions that the Potterverse could expand in that it’s a wonder that nothing has happened as of yet. But with the switch from Johnny Depp to Mads Mikkelsen for the third Fantastic Beasts movie and what feels like a certain reluctance on the part of those in charge, it’s not too hard to understand why things don’t appear to be progressing. It might even have something to do with people not wanting to further JK Rowling’s idea after she landed in such hot water over the LGBTQ+ snafu that she got herself into, but whatever it is, the Potterverse feels like it’s stagnating at the moment, which is anything but a positive move for the franchise if it intends to grow any bigger than it already is. For all the history that still exists around this idea, it’s astounding to realize how little the story has actually grown. Here are just a few ideas that could help to expand the Potterverse.

