The defense continues to be tough while the offense seems to have found its groove as Canby moves to 2-0 in leagueA 55-13 thrashing of St. Helens Sept. 24 lifted the Canby High football team to 2-0 in league play, a result that head coach Jimmy Joyce lays at the feet of practice and some tweaks the team made to how it practices. "That was the product of good practice," Joyce said. "I think it all comes back to practice. After West Albany we made some changes to how we did things Monday through Thursday and I think it lit...

13 DAYS AGO