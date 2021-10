MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking for a job? Florida-based Publix announced Monday it plans to hire approximately 30,000 associates through the end of the year. “As we continue to grow, having a dedicated team ready to meet our needs is vitally important,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “Whether associates are new to the workforce or making a career change, Publix provides great benefits and a strong culture in which its associates build long, fulfilling careers.” Publix said it will hire associates to work in stores, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities for nonseasonal positions. Publix is the largest employee-owned grocery retailer in the US. There are 828 Publix stores in Florida. Click here to see which jobs are available near you.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO