Syrian soccer player aims for world record

Plenty happened this weekend, but none of it stacks up next to the wake left in the soccer world by the public revelations around Paul Riley’s abuses and those still felt from other abusers in NWSL and around the country and world. There are lots of stories about these issues below. I encourage you to read them and better understand the horrors that many outside of the brightest lights have had to endure just to try to play soccer. If the subjects of abuse and harassment are triggering for you, there’s plenty of other stuff here as well. Protect your peace, and the peace of others.

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO