The LCRT met on September 27, 2021, at the LC Public Library. It was a very informative meeting. Sharon Kinner explained that the group was now giving a second scholarship, along with the one that is given annually, to a deserving senior who plans to go into the teaching field. The new scholarship is a “Non-Traditional Scholarship,” which will be given to a student who has been out of school and is going back to college to acquire a teaching degree.

