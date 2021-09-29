Who Is Jesse Palmer, The New ‘Bachelor’ Host? Everything to Know

During the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” ABC dropped even more drama: a sneak peek at Season 18 of “The Bachelorette.” The upcoming season will star Michelle Young, a contestant who emerged as a fan-favorite from Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” in early 2021. Young, a school teacher, was announced as the future star of “The Bachelorette” earlier this year, concurrently with Katie Thurston, who led the most recent season of the female-fronted series this past spring. Young, who identifies as BIPOC, is the third woman of color to star in the leading role on the ABC dating show, following Rachel...

