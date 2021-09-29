Who Is Jesse Palmer, The New ‘Bachelor’ Host? Everything to Know
The Bachelor has officially found its new host. While former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe have hosted the past two seasons of The Bachelorette following longtime franchise host Chris Harrison‘s controversial exit earlier this year, the question of who will host the ABC franchise’s flagship series has remained a question mark. Now Bachelor Nation finally knows who will host Season 26: Jesse Palmer, an ex-NFL player and TV personality who was the Bachelor way back in Season 5.decider.com
Comments / 0