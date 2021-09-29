CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Who Is Jesse Palmer, The New ‘Bachelor’ Host? Everything to Know

By Abby Monteil
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bachelor has officially found its new host. While former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe have hosted the past two seasons of The Bachelorette following longtime franchise host Chris Harrison‘s controversial exit earlier this year, the question of who will host the ABC franchise’s flagship series has remained a question mark. Now Bachelor Nation finally knows who will host Season 26: Jesse Palmer, an ex-NFL player and TV personality who was the Bachelor way back in Season 5.

decider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Who Is Alexa, the Woman Ivan Secretly Met Up With on Bachelor in Paradise?

The Sept. 21 episode of Bachelor in Paradise ended with a teaser for this week that seemed to strongly hint at a Bachelor Nation scandal: that Ivan Hall met up with Chelsea Vaughn while the cast was holed up in a hotel while waiting out a tropical storm. But it turns out, the real story was that Ivan actually met up with Alexa Caves, who hadn’t even arrived on the beach yet.
TV & VIDEOS
Marconews.com

After Chris Harrison's controversial exit, franchise alum Jesse Palmer will host 'The Bachelor'

Jesse Palmer, a former "Bachelor" star, NFL alum and current TV personality, will host the upcoming season of "The Bachelor" following longtime host Chris Harrison's exit, ABC announced Tuesday. When the reality dating franchise returns Oct. 19 with Michelle Young's season of "The Bachelorette," former "Bachelorette" stars-turned-hosts Tayshia Adams and...
NFL
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’: Watch a Sneak Peek of Michelle Young’s Season

During the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” ABC dropped even more drama: a sneak peek at Season 18 of “The Bachelorette.” The upcoming season will star Michelle Young, a contestant who emerged as a fan-favorite from Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” in early 2021. Young, a school teacher, was announced as the future star of “The Bachelorette” earlier this year, concurrently with Katie Thurston, who led the most recent season of the female-fronted series this past spring. Young, who identifies as BIPOC, is the third woman of color to star in the leading role on the ABC dating show, following Rachel...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Jesse James
Person
Chris Harrison
E! News

Are Bachelor in Paradise's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say…

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement. Finding a "Grocery Store" big enough for the two of them!. Fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt officially got engaged during the season seven finale, and now the happy couple are ready to spill on wedding plans, Bachelor Nation double dates and of course, all the details on moving in together.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Abc#Bachelor Nation#Good Morning America#The New York Giants#The Food Network#Instagram#Jessepalmer
People

Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Practicing His DWTS Routines with Him

Matt James is going from handing out roses to dancing the rumba!. The former Bachelor star will be competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday. Even though DWTS hasn't yet announced which pro James will be paired with when the show premieres later this month, he's been practicing with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell outside of the studio.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Reality Steve Says [SPOILER] Won Michelle Young’s Season of ’The Bachelorette’

Okay, y’all. In what has already been an absolutely WILD last few days in Bachelor Nation, even more surprising news has come. While we already know a ton of spoilers for Michelle Young’s season 18 of The Bachelorette even though it literally won’t hit our screens for another two weeks—mainly because Bachelor in Paradise season 7 wraps tonight on ABC—we already have the biggest spoiler of all: Michelle’s winner!
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Introduces Us to the RHOA Trio of Friends "We've All Been Waiting For"

There have been many memorable pairs of pals on The Real Housewives of Atlanta over the years, but Kandi Burruss just introduced us to perhaps the most iconic trio yet. On September 21, Kandi took to Instagram to share a photo of what was surely an unforgettable girls' night out with none other than Cynthia Bailey and Shamea Morton. "Here’s the threesome we’ve all been waiting for!" Kandi captioned the post, which featured a photo of the trio out at a restaurant.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy