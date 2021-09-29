US Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;63;46;58;43;Variable clouds;NW;7;66%;25%;1. Albuquerque, NM;77;54;65;51;Heavy p.m. t-storms;SE;11;67%;83%;2. Anchorage, AK;43;30;46;33;Becoming cloudy;NNE;8;58%;66%;1. Asheville, NC;80;55;81;57;Partly sunny;NNW;5;65%;7%;5. Atlanta, GA;85;61;85;65;Partly sunny;SE;4;60%;13%;6. Atlantic City, NJ;69;58;70;54;Breezy;NNW;15;53%;3%;4. Austin, TX;88;74;89;72;A stray thunderstorm;SW;6;70%;74%;4. Baltimore, MD;73;55;74;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;51%;2%;5.

STATE OF MICHIGAN IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF WEXFORD

STATE OF MICHIGAN IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF WEXFORD Casey McCarthy, David Grohman, & Tomas Donahue, Plaintiffs, v John Bennett, Mary Valero, Judy Hetzer, Vickie Davis, & any other unknown heirs, or assignees of Edmond Bennett Sr., a deceased individual, Defendants Attorney for Plaintiffs: By Elizabeth M. Wilbur (P82225), Grua, Tupper & Young PLC, 2401 E. Grand River Avenue, Lansing, MI 48912, 517-487-8300, elizabeth@wedolawinlansing.com Case No. 21-29764-CH Hon. Jason J. Elmore Publication of Notice On September 29, 2021 an Order for Service of Process on Defendants by Publicaiton was signed by the Honorable Jason Elmore. To all unknown defendants take notice: A Complaint to Quiet Title has been filed in the Wexford County Circuit Court, bearing File No. 21-29764-CH, and titled, Casey McCarthy, David Grohman, & Tomas Donahue v. John Bennett, Mary Valero, Judy Hetzer, Vicki Davis & Any other Unknown Heirs, or Assignees of Edmond Bennett Sr. A default was entered on September 16, 2021 against all Defendants in that matter. The real property that is the subject of the above action is located in the Township of Springville, County of Wexford, State of Michigan, and legally described as: Lot No. 77 and 78 McLeod Subdivision No. 2 being a portion of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of section 17, Town 23 North, Range 12 West; said plat being recorded April 8, 1964 in 5 of Plats on Page 149; subject to the reservation by the State of Michigan of all oil gas, coal and mineral rights with right to enter upon and agrees form for the purpose of exploring and taking any such products found as set forth in deed from State of Michigan. Commonly known as: 10964 Maple Road, Mesick, Michigan Parcel No.: 2312-MA2-077 The Plaintiffs are requesting that fee simple title to Lots 77 and 78 of the above described Property be confirmed in the name of Casey McCarthy, David Groham & Tomas Donahue as Tenants in Common. Failure to file an appearance or otherwise appear in this matter within seven (7) days after the last date of this publication will result in the forfeiture of your rights and a Judgment may be entered against you and the remaining Defendants for the relief demanded in Plaintiffs' Complaint, without further notice. You must contact the Wexford County Circuit Court located at 437 East Division Street, Cadillac, Michigan 49601, Phone: (231) 779-9490 immediately. Elizabeth M. Wilburt (P82225) of the Law Firm of Grua, Tupper & Young, PLC is the attorney for the Plaintiffs. Her contact information is 2401 East Grand River Avenue, Lansing, MI 48912, (517) 487-8300. October 6, 13, 20.
Denver Weather: Four More Days With Unseasonably Warm Temperatures

DENVER (CBS4) – After reaching 83 degrees on Tuesday, Denver and most of the Front Range should reach at least 80 degrees on Wednesday with little chance for any moisture in the metro area. Extra clouds Wednesday afternoon will help keep temperatures slightly cooler than Tuesday but all neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will stay at least 10 degrees above normal for the first week in October. In fact, most of the state will be experience warmer than normal weather with the exception being on the Western Slope thanks to clouds and scattered showers. (source: CBS) Some of the moisture on the...
A system of school savings has been inaugurated in all the grade schools and the parochial school of the city and later may be extended to the high school. The “automatic receiving teller” made by the American Banking Machine Co., is being used and the installation in the schools was made by the American State Bank. In operation, the automatic teller is similar to the familiar stamp vending machines which dispense postage stamps. The children place their coins in the proper slot, push a lever and a stamp of value equivalent to the denomination of the coin is issued. This stamp is stuck on a folder which is furnished. When the child has one dollar or more in stamps, the folder may be taken to the bank and exchanged for a savings book. The stamps will be cashed if accompanied by an order signed by the parents. Savings clubs are being formed in the several schools and thrift armies started, with captains, lieutenants and other officers and the competition stimulates the children to greater efforts in earning and saving money. The competition is on a percentage basis of the number of children who save regardless of the amount saved. At the Whittier School Wednesday, where the system was installed by A.J. Koehler of Saginaw, many of the children were asked how they earned the money for savings stamps and they related that the money was given for excellent marks on report cards and earned caring for children, carrying water, raking leaves, doing errands and other forms of easy and profitable after-school labor.
Dorothy Miller Duckwitz of New York, Cadillac woman, rapidly becoming one of America’s best known native concert pianists, undergoes what some people would call a severe and rigorous method of getting in shape for a concert season. Mrs. Duckwitz, who is to play at the Presbyterian Church next Monday evening is still “locked up” in her summer home in the pine woods at Neahtawanta. She has been there all summer. She is there every summer. Here she works — works from the time she gets up — which is very early — until breakfast. Then works from breakfast time to lunch time. In the afternoon she works. After dinner at night she works some more. And here is a secret. During the hot weather she keeps up this astonishing grind of practice by working in a wet bathing suit. Just comes right in from the lake and starts in at the piano — and then hurries from the piano right into the lake. Professional teachers and concert directors in New York where Mrs. Duckwitz has done much of her studying say that she is the hardest working artist in America. This week she appears at a recital in Traverse City. From there she comes to Cadillac, and leaves thereafter on an extended concert tour, going direct to Chicago thence to Boston, and other Eastern points where she has been secluded to appear by her agent, E.G. Joubet of New York City. Music lovers of Cadillac who as yet have not secured their tickets for the recital should get them as early this week as possible.
