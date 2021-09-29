US Forecast

STATE OF MICHIGAN IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF WEXFORD Casey McCarthy, David Grohman, & Tomas Donahue, Plaintiffs, v John Bennett, Mary Valero, Judy Hetzer, Vickie Davis, & any other unknown heirs, or assignees of Edmond Bennett Sr., a deceased individual, Defendants Attorney for Plaintiffs: By Elizabeth M. Wilbur (P82225), Grua, Tupper & Young PLC, 2401 E. Grand River Avenue, Lansing, MI 48912, 517-487-8300, elizabeth@wedolawinlansing.com Case No. 21-29764-CH Hon. Jason J. Elmore Publication of Notice On September 29, 2021 an Order for Service of Process on Defendants by Publicaiton was signed by the Honorable Jason Elmore. To all unknown defendants take notice: A Complaint to Quiet Title has been filed in the Wexford County Circuit Court, bearing File No. 21-29764-CH, and titled, Casey McCarthy, David Grohman, & Tomas Donahue v. John Bennett, Mary Valero, Judy Hetzer, Vicki Davis & Any other Unknown Heirs, or Assignees of Edmond Bennett Sr. A default was entered on September 16, 2021 against all Defendants in that matter. The real property that is the subject of the above action is located in the Township of Springville, County of Wexford, State of Michigan, and legally described as: Lot No. 77 and 78 McLeod Subdivision No. 2 being a portion of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of section 17, Town 23 North, Range 12 West; said plat being recorded April 8, 1964 in 5 of Plats on Page 149; subject to the reservation by the State of Michigan of all oil gas, coal and mineral rights with right to enter upon and agrees form for the purpose of exploring and taking any such products found as set forth in deed from State of Michigan. Commonly known as: 10964 Maple Road, Mesick, Michigan Parcel No.: 2312-MA2-077 The Plaintiffs are requesting that fee simple title to Lots 77 and 78 of the above described Property be confirmed in the name of Casey McCarthy, David Groham & Tomas Donahue as Tenants in Common. Failure to file an appearance or otherwise appear in this matter within seven (7) days after the last date of this publication will result in the forfeiture of your rights and a Judgment may be entered against you and the remaining Defendants for the relief demanded in Plaintiffs' Complaint, without further notice. You must contact the Wexford County Circuit Court located at 437 East Division Street, Cadillac, Michigan 49601, Phone: (231) 779-9490 immediately. Elizabeth M. Wilburt (P82225) of the Law Firm of Grua, Tupper & Young, PLC is the attorney for the Plaintiffs. Her contact information is 2401 East Grand River Avenue, Lansing, MI 48912, (517) 487-8300. October 6, 13, 20.

