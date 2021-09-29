CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Shen police reports two Tuesday arrests

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 9 days ago

(Shenandoah) -- Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in separate incidents in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department reports Aaron Duwayne Childs of Shenandoah was arrested Tuesday afternoon on an active Page County warrant in the 500 block of South Avenue. Officers with the assistance of the Page County Sheriff's Deputies served the warrant for Harassment in the 3rd Degree. Childs was transported to the Page County Jail and is being held on no bond.

