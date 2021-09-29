CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

Notre Dame softball tops rival Jackson 6-4 with walk-off home run by Hailey Burnett

By Nick McNeal, Sports Editor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunior first baseman Hailey Burnett hit not one but two home runs in Notre Dame’s 6-4 win over Jackson last Thursday at home. Photo by Jay Forness. The last time Notre Dame softball fell to SEMO Conference and Class 5 District 1 rival Jackson was back in 2018, and that streak is still intact even after the Indians took a 3-0 lead in the first inning over the Bulldogs last Thursday.

