USDA to provide up to $1.5B to tackle supply shortages in K-12 schools
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing up to $1.5 billion to help school nutrition programs manage supply chain issues due to COVID-19. The funds will go towards supporting the procurement of agricultural commodities, and they will also allow USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) and Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) to “enhance the toolbox" for school nutrition teams as they work to maintain student access to healthy foods, according to a news release published today by the USDA.www.foodservicedirector.com
