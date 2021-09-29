CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA to provide up to $1.5B to tackle supply shortages in K-12 schools

By Benita Gingerella
foodservicedirector.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing up to $1.5 billion to help school nutrition programs manage supply chain issues due to COVID-19. The funds will go towards supporting the procurement of agricultural commodities, and they will also allow USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) and Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) to “enhance the toolbox" for school nutrition teams as they work to maintain student access to healthy foods, according to a news release published today by the USDA.

www.foodservicedirector.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Supply chain issues, labor shortages make serving school lunches a struggle

Debilitating supply chain disruptions have upended the beginning of the school year for districts across the country as food shortages force officials to find creative ways to adequately feed children. In Alabama, it has led staff at Gulf Shores City Schools to acquire food from different vendors, shop at grocery...
AGRICULTURE
KAKE TV

USDA sends schools $1.5 billion to relieve student lunch crunch

(CNN) -- The US Department of Agriculture is sending $1.5 billion to schools struggling to serve students healthy lunches as supply chain disruptions lead to continued food shortages, delivery delays and higher costs. School districts across the country are facing extraordinary challenges in feeding students, many of whom are returning...
EDUCATION
WEAU-TV 13

Supply and labor shortages creating challenges for area school meal programs

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Supply chain and labor shortages have created problems for businesses all across the country. It’s no different for schools. Schools are juggling schedules and products when it comes to managing the ever-changing window of when and if things arrive. In the D.C. Everest School District, Director of School Nutrition Laticia Baudhuin has had to make substitutions on a variety of products.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 Schools#Nutrition#Fns#Ams#Dallas Isd
kyoutv.com

Ottumwa school district experiencing supply shortages amid pandemic

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - the effects of the pandemic continues as schools around Iowa are experiencing supply shortages. Director of Food and Nutrition Services, Yvonne Johnson, says Iowa vendors can’t provide services for as many districts anymore. “The wholesale grocer that we’ve been using told us that their company has actually dropped school districts as customers because they can’t serve everybody with what they have,” she says.
OTTUMWA, IA
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
texasbreaking.com

Unvaccinated People Are ‘More Educated’ On COVID-19 Vaccines – Is This True?

A post has been circulating online claiming that a member of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vaccine advisory committee said unvaccinated people are more educated about COVID-19 vaccines than those already vaccinated. According to this report, the person referenced in the image who allegedly said such is not a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1

Families getting food stamps will get hundreds more per month soon

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are increasing next month. The program known as ‘food stamps’ will see a major boost thanks to federal funds aimed at addressing household hunger during the pandemic. Officials say it will mean approximately $36 more per person in low-income households. There are 2.8 million households...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KHOU

SNAP benefits extended through October

AUSTIN, Texas — More emergency food benefit money will be provided for those in need for the month of October. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide about $300 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of October as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
smarteranalyst.com

EMA Approves Moderna’s Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.9% to close at $332.11 on Tuesday after the biotechnology company received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) approval for the third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. The dose is authorized to be given after a minimum of 28 days of the second dose to severely immunocompromised individuals of 12 years or older.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy