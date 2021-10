AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Aurora will have its first virtual session on Tuesday to collect feedback from community members on how to spend $65.4 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. There will be four meetings open to the public before city staff move forward in their process to make final decisions and get approval from the city council. (credit: CBS) City staff say they have identified three categories to focus the conversations, asking those who attend to think about what challenges remain from the pandemic and what are most urgent for them to address. Community...

