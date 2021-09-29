WisEye Morning Minute: Making School District and Financial Information Publicly Available

On Tuesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Wisconsin State Senate and Assembly held floor sessions on Senate Bill 373 which would require the Department of Public Instruction to create an online portal that displays financial information from all school districts starting in the 2023-24 school year. It passed the Senate 20-11 and cleared the Assembly on a voice vote. Under SB 373, an 11-member committee would advise DPI in developing the portal so the financial information could be posted. In the Senate, Democrats complained that the bill wouldn't apply to schools in the state's voucher program, but Republicans countered they already face a series of disclosure requirements. This segment features Senate floor session debate from Sens. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) and Alberta Darling (R-River Hills).