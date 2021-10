In just over a week, players can finally get their hands on Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. The wait for this game has certainly turned out more interesting than many probably thought, especially considering all of the unexpected character trailers that dropped recently. Announcements like these probably contributed to more interest in the game than it would have received otherwise. And at the very least, it should offer plenty of fun to both fans and newcomers alike once it comes out. To tide players over in the meantime, the massively successful Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout now features a Super Monkey Ball-themed AiAi costume that players can obtain from today until September 30.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO