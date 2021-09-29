CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grangeville, ID

Grangeville Senior Citizens set menu for week

By ISSUE 39
 9 days ago

GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Senior Citizens meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, noon, at the senior center on the truck route, for lunch and other activities.. The menu for today, Wednesday, Sept. 29, is chili dog with cheese on a bun, potato salad, carrot raisin salad and apple cobbler. The menu for Friday, Oct. 1, is pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, applesauce and whole wheat dinner rolls. For Monday, Oct. 4, the menu is talapia, coleslaw, French fries, peaches and a whole wheat bun.

