ESPN’s Sage Steele is on a brief hiatus from her SportsCenter anchor duties after making controversial remarks on former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler’s podcast. Steele will be off the air this week and won’t host the annual espnW Women + Sports Summit later this month, when she was scheduled to lead the keynote conversation with Halle Berry about the new film Bruised. “I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize,” Steele said in a statement. “We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that...

