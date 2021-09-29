CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Seeing Jasper Johns: Blockbuster exhibition reveals a brilliant but bleak legacy

By Philip Kennicott
wiltonbulletin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA - Something sad, even tragic, haunts the work of Jasper Johns. Now 91, the American artist is the subject of a mammoth joint retrospective, at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, including more than 500 works from almost seven decades of artistic production. This is the first genuine, must-see blockbuster exhibition to open since the pandemic began in 2019, and it might be an occasion for euphoria. No living American artist has been so productive and so influential for so long. But for all its brilliance, the work of Johns is bleak. Almost everything you want from art is present: cogent ideas, flawless execution, a sweeping sense of history and a personal stamp that identifies every piece as unmistakably the work of a unique and capacious mind. But where are love and generosity?

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Rauschenberg
Person
Jasper Johns
Person
Michael Crichton
The Hill

Biden and Xi Jinping to hold virtual summit by end of this year

President Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit by the end of this year, marking the first time the leaders will hold a formal meeting since Biden was elected, The New York Times reported. The development followed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan meeting with China’s top...
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy