MIKE PORTNOY Understands Bands' Reluctance To Tour During Pandemic: 'Is It Worth The Risk?'

During an interview with TWISTED SISTER bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza's Internet show "22 Now", former DREAM THEATER and current THE WINERY DOGS drummer Mike Portnoy spoke about the prospect of going back on the road while the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Honestly, I don't know how I feel about it. I understand the wanting to go out. I had a tour with the NEAL MORSE BAND that was scheduled to begin next month. We ended up having to pull the plug and push it into next year, just because we're seeing all of these other tours coming down and people getting COVID out there, even if they're vaccinated. One guy gets it, and then the show comes down. You watch KISS just firing up their tour, two or three shows in, and then Paul [Stanley] gets it and they have to sit in a hotel for a week. And then they're just getting ready to go again, then Gene [Simmons] gets it. Just the idea of having to quarantine in a hotel for a week or two, putting everybody, the crew and the gear and the trucks and everything on hold and the venues, it's scary. And I understand the hesitation to go back out. 'Cause with the NEAL MORSE BAND, we just made that call. We had to look at the situation and say, 'Look, we really wanna play. We're dying to get out there. But is it worth the risk, both in terms of health and in terms of financial?', to be honest, as well… You've gotta put everybody in hotels for a week, you've gotta [pay for] the crew and the trucks and the gear… And you're losing the show guarantees; you're losing all that income…