Statewide plastic bag ban set to begin Friday

A statewide plastic bag ban goes into effect Friday. Shutterstock

A statewide single-use plastic bag ban takes effect Friday.

The law prohibits foodservice businesses, restaurants, retail stores, small and temporary vendors, and grocery stores from providing single-use plastic carryout bags to customers.

Customers are instead encouraged to bring reusable bags, or they may purchase a reusable or paper bag from the merchant.

The law requires merchants to charge at least 8 cents per bag as a way to help recoup the cost of providing them and as an incentive for customers to bring their own, according to a news release from the state Department of Ecology.

The goal is to curb the number of single-use plastic bags that are used in the state, which according to Ecology is about 2 billion per year. Those bags contribute to the amount of plastics polluting the environment, impacting wildlife and threatening human health.

That pollution has touched Skagit County beaches, and some residents have been pushing for several years for local municipalities and community members to take action.

“Residents across Washington are concerned about the increasing load of plastic all around us,” Environment Washington Acting Director Pam Clough said in a news release from environment groups. “Most plastic bags are used for only a few minutes before being thrown away. ... Nothing we use for a few minutes should pollute our environment for centuries.”

The bag ban will also help reduce the number of times plastic bags clog recycling equipment, which can be dangerous for workers, according to the release.

Exemptions for single-use plastic bags include those used to wrap meats and produce, those used to carry prescriptions or newspapers, dry-cleaning bags, and packaged trash, sandwich and pet waste bags sold in stores. Food banks are exempt from the ban.

The ban was originally approved in 2020 to begin Jan. 1, 2021, but Gov. Jay Inslee postponed its enactment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recommendation as the ban now takes effect is that merchants worried about staff handling reusable bags require customers to bag their own items.

Ecology will take reports of noncompliance from the public online, and may issue penalties for businesses that repeatedly violate the new law.

The bag ban is one component of a broader state effort to reduce single-use plastics and improve recycling systems that can reuse the items.

Additional rules — such as restricting the use of disposable utensils with takeout — and studies are planned through 2028.

Ahead of the state ban, some cities and towns had already taken action. Locally, La Conner banned single-use plastic bags in 2018, and Anacortes in 2019.

Those local bans will now be superseded by the new state law.