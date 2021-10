Celebrate one of America’s most influential figures with a stay near her Bay State birthplace in Massachusetts – now bookable on Culture Trip. As one of America’s most important female figures – leading the women’s suffrage movement of the 1800s – Susan B Anthony’s work resulted in the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. The house in which this remarkable woman was born is now a museum and education center – and is situated in a particularly beautiful area of Massachusetts, making for a charming historical holiday.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO