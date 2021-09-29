Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Virginia

There’s really no wrong time of year to visit a small town in Virginia. And yet there’s something truly transformative about the fall season. Visiting Virginia’s small towns this time of year offers the perfect excuse to slow down and appreciate the natural beauty and charms that the season brings. For proof of this, look no further than the breathtaking town of Lexington. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this historic destination is characterized by charming storefronts, crisp mountain air, and red-brick sidewalks that guide you down Main Street.

Welcome to beautiful Lexington! Tucked away in Rockbridge County, this historic destination is one that belongs on every traveler's radar.

If you plan on visiting the Lexington and Rockbridge County area in the autumn, then planning an outdoor adventure is a must. Between historic attractions, hiking trails, rivers, and mountains, there's no shortage of outdoor activities to enjoy this time of year.

Two of the most popular hikes in the region are Devil's Marbleyard and Big House Mountain, both of which require quite a bit of rock scrambling. Rest assured, though, the views will be well worth your effort!

Of course, you could just as easily spend the day taking the backroads and enjoying the stunning scenery of the foothills.

Looking for some fun spots to check out? Lexington Coffee Roasters is a great place for a quality cup of coffee and a bite to eat. When the weather's nice, you'll want to take advantage of their great outdoor seating.

Beer and wine enthusiasts will appreciate just how many local brewpubs and vineyards are within a short driving distance. Some of the most popular include Rockbridge Brewery & Winery and Devil's Backbone.

So whether you have just an afternoon or an entire weekend to travel, you'll be glad you visited one of the most beautiful fall destinations in Virginia.

Looking for a place to stay while you're in the area? Check out The Georges, recently voted one of the best hotels in the U.S.

So, what do you say? Are you ready to plan your trip to Lexington, Virginia? Let us know in the comments below! For more inspiration and ideas, be sure to follow Lexington, Virginia and the Rockbridge Area Tourism on Facebook .

