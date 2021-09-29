CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Major flea infestation shuts 2 Oakland schools for cleaning

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Two elementary schools in Oakland will be closed for the rest of the week due to an infestation of fleas that may have been caused by raccoons in the area, school officials said Wednesday.

“The move comes after a major problem developed with fleas on campus,” the Oakland Unified School District said in announcing the two-day closure starting Thursday of Esperanza Elementary School and Korematsu Discovery Academy, which are located next to each other.

Exterminators have been working for a couple of weeks to eliminate the fleas but the issue has persisted, and closing the schools will prevent fleas from spreading throughout the campuses, the district said in a statement.

“Plus, it will allow crews to do a deeper cleaning of all classrooms and common areas, including removing all carpets where fleas have taken up residence and laid their eggs,” the statement said.

The schools have a park on one side and a wooded area on another and “have seen issues with racoons,” the district said. Experts brought in by the district believe the animals may have led to the flea problem.

Oakland schools welcomed students back to in-person classes in August, after more than a year of distance learning due to the pandemic.

Students will be given short-term study packets during the two-day closure. Each school has about 300 students.

“Exterminators say not to expect the flea issue to be entirely resolved” when classrooms reopen Monday, the district said, noting flea extermination can take a month and a half or longer to complete but there should be a noticeable improvement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Water main break forces closure of 2 Cobb County schools, impacts 170 homes

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Students and parents are having to make alternative plans after their school was closed due to a water main break. Kennesaw police said a water main break closed Ben King and Carrie Farm Road early Wednesday morning. The break forced St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School to be closed for the day. Big Shanty Elementary School students were relocated to North Cobb High School.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — A student opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school during a fight, injuring four people before he fled, authorities said Wednesday. The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Two people were shot and two others had unspecified injuries, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a news conference.
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — An 18-year-old student opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school on Wednesday, injuring four people and then fleeing before being taken into custody hours later, authorities said. Timothy George Simpkins was taken into custody without incident, the Arlington Police Department tweeted. He...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
August, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
WSB Radio

Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa — (AP) — One Wisconsin school district built a new football field. In Iowa, a high school weight room is getting a renovation. Another in Kentucky is replacing two outdoor tracks — all of this funded by the billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief Congress sent to schools this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
21K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy