-------------------------- **Daily SPAC Newsletter. As reported by Bloomberg on Monday, the House Democrats put forward a proposal that would largely block investment banks from marketing SPAC deals to retail investors. The idea being that retail investors are often seen getting the raw end of SPAC deals that pay sponsors handsomely. The rule would call for the banks to only be permitted to market to accredited investors. Chalk it up to another point heading towards more regulation in the market.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO