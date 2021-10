For the first time in years, The Creede Hotel & Restaurant — in historic Creede, Colorado — will be open in the fall, with lots of fun events under our Big Tent!. Starting with Oktoberfest October 7-10, we will have German beer tastings and Oktoberfest lunch and dinner specials on the menu as well as live music. For Halloween, all kids 12 and under who come in costume to lunch on Sat, October 30, will get a free kids’ meal. Adults will have their chance to shine that evening – everyone who comes in costume will get 25% off their main course and a chance to win Best Costume and other prizes at 7pm.

