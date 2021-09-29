New Push For a Safer Golden Gate Bridge
A cyclist is five times more likely to crash traversing the Golden Gate Bridge as a motorist, and 21 times more likely to be injured. The high number of bike wrecks speaks to the need to make solid improvements to the windy, narrow, overcrowded, side-path shared by tourists on bike and on foot, as well as experienced local cyclists, according to Warren Wells with the Marin County Bicycle Coalition, who breaks down the statistics and analyzes plans to improve the bridge on the Marin County Bicycle Coalition’s website.sf.streetsblog.org
