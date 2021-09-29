School open house Sept. 30

Father Edward L. Beck, CP, is a Roman Catholic priest and a religion commentator for CNN. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — The faithful of the Catholic Church in France -- and indeed worldwide -- are reeling from a commission's report documenting that between 2,900 and 3,200 church workers have abused more than 200,000 minors over a 70-year span. Upon hearing the news, a parishioner of mine asked, "Father, is this abuse stuff starting all over again?" Gratefully, I was able to say, no, however, the continued reckoning of the Catholic Church and other institutions continues because of years of denial and cover-up. Yes, things have changed, but change has been too long in coming.

RELIGION ・ 5 HOURS AGO