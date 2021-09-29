CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Why Louisville Is Becoming the Halloween Capital of Kentucky

By Dave Spencer
WBKR
WBKR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was bound to happen; Halloween is just too much fun. The scariest holiday of the year may also be the most fun. And yes, those in the Christmas camp have an argument. For many that I know, the Halloween frame of mind comes into play at the beginning of September. And like folks do at Christmas, there are those who now plan special little trips around scary activities or, at least, fun Halloween activities. (A nod to those who love Halloween but don't go in for things that go bump in the night.)

wbkr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBKR

Alabama, Ronnie Milsap Coming to KFC Yum! Center in Louisville

For the first time ever, Alabama is coming to the KFC Yum! Center. And, they're bringing along Ronnie Milsap. As Alabama celebrates 50 Years of music, we're invited to come along for the ride as their “50th Anniversary Tour” rolls into Louisville! Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
WBKR

Hangout at The Ville, Cool Activity Center for Kids in Ohio County, Kentucky

On any given day, you can find volunteers at The Hangout at The Ville cooking up some burgers, hotdogs, or smoked bologna. You may even hear some live music when you walk through the doors. One thing that you'll ALWAYS see and hear is children of all ages laughing, playing, and having the time of their lives. Why? Because this is the coolest place to hang out in downtown Fordsville. Here's a look inside!
OHIO COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WBKR

WBKR Yard Party to Benefit Homeless Animals in Owensboro

SAINT (Saving Animals In Need Together) Saving Animals In Need Together is a group created by animal advocate community volunteers. They help area shelters and animal rescues to help animals in need. The mission of SAINT is to raise money to help shelter animals with medical costs, transports to rescues, helping with the cost of the low-cost spay/neuter clinic, and so much more. I know many of the volunteers personally and they are homeless animal advocates that want to save as many lives as possible. Many volunteers are the ones that transport animals out of area shelters and drive across the country to give pets a second chance at life. They are hard-working dedicated heroes. SAINT is also a non-profit that depends on fundraisers like this to make its mission a reality. They make my animal-loving heart happy!
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Angels for Ashley Having a Huge Cookout Friday for St. Jude

Each February, WBKR hosts our annual St. Jude Radiothon. A huge highlight of that event is the big Angels for Ashley Cookout, which takes place over the course of two days at Shoe Stop at Wesleyan Park Plaza. Well, guess what? If you want some delicious Angels for Ashley BBQ, you won't have to wait until February of 2022 to get it. You can grab some this Friday!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Christmas#Costume Party#Hocus Pocus
WBKR

How to Keep Your Pumpkins From Rotting & Keep Wildlife Safe (VIDEO)

Pumpkin season is upon us and with pumpkins come cute little porch decorations. My husband, Joe, is a neighborhood favorite among our local squirrels and raccoons because he always leaves a bag of corn in the driveway after he hunts and boy to they come from miles around to enjoy the buffet. He gets frustrated because they open the bag but I mean really all they are doing is surviving.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Growing Up in Owensboro When I Did, It Was Easy and Safe to Trick-or-Treat Several Blocks from Home

I've said the same thing every Halloween of my adult life, so I decided to write about it. Last year, I didn't see any trick-or-treaters but that was at the height of COVID, so I'll give 2020 a pass. But I didn't see many, if any to my recollection, in 2019 either. I was living in an apartment at the time and that's probably why I never heard a knock on the door. But before we moved our mother into a nursing home in 2018, she wasn't getting many kids at her place either, and she lived in a duplex on a street where lots of kids lived.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Whiz the Candy Quiz to Win Happy Halloween Weekends Tickets at Holiday World

Happy Halloween Weekends have returned to Holiday World and we're celebrating here at WBKR with your chance to win tickets for the second week in a row. Last week, we launched our fun, new ticket giveaway with a Halloween movie-inspired quiz. This week, we're shifting gears from "scary" to "delicious" and celebrating some of the most popular Halloween candy in the country.
LIFESTYLE
WBKR

We Need Your Help! Who Has the Tastiest Tacos Around Owensboro, Kentucky?

For National Taco Day, we're asking who serves up the tastiest tacos in town? Here are some restaurants offering FREE tacos to celebrate today!. National Taco Day is here so let's eat! How do you like your tacos? Beef, chicken, veggies, or fish? Do you like all of the topping varieties, or are you fussy like me? I only like meat, cheese, and tomatoes. Nothing more or nothing less, but I do like mine spicey. The flavor is key when eating a great taco. We are blessed with so many delicious options in the tri-state, so let's have some fun!
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBKR

McLean County Haunted Trail By The Lake One of the Scariest in Kentucky

Haunts and scares are just getting started in the Tri-State and one local haunted attraction is already gaining attention for its scare factor. If you like having the crap scared out of you this place is definitely where you need to be this weekend. McLean County Fish & Game has hosted the Haunted Trail by the Lake for different years and it is always a blast. This year they are partnering with Ghostly Productions out of Owensboro to take their scare game to a whole new level.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Hallelujah! Pentatonix Bringing Christmas Tour to the KFC Yum Center in Louisville

While it may not be beginning to look a lot like Christmas just yet, it will soon be sounding like it at the KFC Yum Center in Lousiville. Pentatonix, the award-winning a cappella group with a founding member from right here in Owensboro, just announced that they'll soon be back out on the road and will bring their 2021 Evergreen Christmas Tour to Kentucky on Saturday, December 11th.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

14 Fun Photos That Will Make You Miss Trail-A-Way Lake in Owensboro

I remember it just like it was yesterday. It was the Summer of 1987. I was in between my sophomore and junior years at Daviess County High School. We loaded up the car and headed out to Trail-A-Way Lake to spend the day. We did that a lot. I remember parking by the concession stand, getting out of the car and hearing Michael Jackson's "I Just Can't Stop Loving You" for the first time ever. It was the first release off Michael's Bad album. I was a huge fan and had been wanting to hear the song. Wouldn't you know it? I finally heard it at the lake, blaring out the speakers that were mounted on the concession stand.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Owensboro Woman Packs Her Bags For Surprise Bucket List Vacation

Angel here and my family is predictable when it comes to vacations. A friend of mine recently booked a Pack Up & Go Surprise vacation and she's sharing her experience. So here's how it works. You basically let the travel agency do the work for you. You contact them, fill out a questionnaire, sit back and wait. Amber Payne of Owensboro did this and we asked her to tell us all about it;
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Angel Stole a Cake from Church and Chad Wrote a Funny Poem About It

When I was in high school, one of my favorite books was The Canterbury Tales. Yes! Myrna Ruth Melhiser served up a big helping of Geoffrey Chaucer and his collection of 24 different stories. As a matter of fact, we were challenged to write our own installment, our own original tale and that writing assignment ranks as one of my all-time favorites. I still have a copy of mine. It was called The Harlot's Tale. LOL! Drawn your own conclusions. I got an A.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy