For rain chances coming up, our first one comes Thursday afternoon/evening. These will be small, isolated showers that will not fill the rain gauges a lot. I would expect less than 1/2" widespread unless several cells get stronger and hit in the right place. These showers carry on into early Friday morning before daybreak. The biggest of rain chances coming up is Saturday, with some scattered thunderstorms out ahead of a cold front. It is too early to tell the severe risk, but the setup is not looking extremely favorable (as of now).

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO