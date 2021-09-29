Devin Booker staying in touch with Suns, keeping up while away with COVID-19

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are two days into training camp and their longest-tenured player remains away from the team. Shooting guard Devin Booker has been out due to health and safety protocols, with Booker later clarifying on his Twitch stream Sunday that he indeed has COVID-19 and has for about a week. Booker wasn’t at the team’s media day on Monday or the first two days of camp, as he’s got some boxes to check before his return. The team said it won’t have any updates on Booker’s status until he comes back.