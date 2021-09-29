Bush Tetras announce career-spanning box set
A new, career-spanning box set of music from cult New York post-punk group Bush Tetras is on the way. On November 12, Wharf Cat Records will release the 3xLP/2xCD set, Rhythm and Paranoia: The Best of Bush Tetras. The set features 31 tracks, including some previously unreleased material, as well as remastered highlights from throughout their catalog. Plus it also comes with a 46-page book featuring essays from The Clash’s Topper Headon, Thurston Moore, Downtown Boys’ Victoria Ruiz, Gang of Four’s Hugo Burnham, journalist Marc Masters, Nona Hendryx, Priests’ Katie Alice-Greer and more. Check out the tracklist below, as well as the video for “Too Many Creeps.”www.treblezine.com
