Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan used his United Nations General Assembly address to cast Pakistan as the victim of U.S. ingratitude. A week earlier, he had slammed Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement that the United States would reassess its relationship with Pakistan. Such comments are rich given Pakistan’s support for the Taliban in Afghanistan, its sheltering of terror leaders such as the late Osama bin Laden, and the billions of dollars in support Washington has provided Pakistan annually.

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO