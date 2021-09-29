Rebecca Eskreis on the Fragility of Youth in “What Breaks the Ice”
Rebecca Eskreis would spend her summers of her youth at a summer camp in New Hampshire, away from both the city and any adults that knew her, allowing her to have a break from the life she knew. Still, her curiosity about a life outside of her own experience extended to those who would didn’t get go somewhere else and being naturally inclined to look at things from another angle, she thought about the invasion of out-of-towners that would happen every year from the perspective of the locals when she began to work on her debut feature “When the Ice Breaks.”moveablefest.com
Comments / 0