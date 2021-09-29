Rebecca Eskreis on the Fragility of Youth in “What Breaks the Ice”

Cheddar cheese has never sounded so exotic as Beth (Kate Lyn Sheil) hears it described over the phone by her new acquaintance Kendra (Eleanore Pienta) in “Kendra and Beth,” the latter presumably stuffing her face with shredded fromage as she coos “it’s normal cheese but in a different shape,” with Beth’s mind running wild with the possibilities when she’s only able to hear her voice. This is what excitement has become for Beth, a dutiful daughter and employee whose life has become a closed loop of work in Dean Peterson’s sly comedy, clocking in at the local sausage factory during business hours where she fulfills shipping orders and heading home at night where the labor is only more intense, tending to her ailing mother Ada (Catherine Curtin) and her older brother Robbie (Whitmer Thomas), an aspiring artist who appears to have taken the relatively recent loss of their father far harder than anyone else in the family.

