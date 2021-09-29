CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rebecca Eskreis on the Fragility of Youth in “What Breaks the Ice”

By Stephen Saito
moveablefest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebecca Eskreis would spend her summers of her youth at a summer camp in New Hampshire, away from both the city and any adults that knew her, allowing her to have a break from the life she knew. Still, her curiosity about a life outside of her own experience extended to those who would didn’t get go somewhere else and being naturally inclined to look at things from another angle, she thought about the invasion of out-of-towners that would happen every year from the perspective of the locals when she began to work on her debut feature “When the Ice Breaks.”

moveablefest.com

Comments / 0

Related
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘What Breaks The Ice’

A Sluggish '90s Coming-Of-Age Tale That Leaves No Room For Any Excitement. What Breaks the Ice is a film about two girls who are from very different worlds. They form a deep and unlikely friendship in the summer of 1998 and set against the backdrop of when the world was consumed by the Monica Lewinsky scandal. Their fun and carefree days quickly turn cold as they find themselves at the center of a mysterious murder. The film takes a powerful look at female friendship and is challenged by an event that will forever change their lives.
MOVIES
Variety

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn, Celia Rose Gooding Join Crime Thriller ‘Breakwater’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have been cast in “Breakwater.” They join Dermot Mulroney in the crime thriller, which is written and directed by James Rowe, and produced by Loose Cannon Pictures. The film starts principal photography this week in North Carolina. Mann stars as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey’s parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve’s best friend and confidant. Matt Paul, Larry Hummel, Edward Winters...
MOVIES
moveablefest.com

Woodstock Film Fest 2021 Review: A Self-Imposed Chill Begins to Thaw in the Heartwarming “Kendra and Beth”

Cheddar cheese has never sounded so exotic as Beth (Kate Lyn Sheil) hears it described over the phone by her new acquaintance Kendra (Eleanore Pienta) in “Kendra and Beth,” the latter presumably stuffing her face with shredded fromage as she coos “it’s normal cheese but in a different shape,” with Beth’s mind running wild with the possibilities when she’s only able to hear her voice. This is what excitement has become for Beth, a dutiful daughter and employee whose life has become a closed loop of work in Dean Peterson’s sly comedy, clocking in at the local sausage factory during business hours where she fulfills shipping orders and heading home at night where the labor is only more intense, tending to her ailing mother Ada (Catherine Curtin) and her older brother Robbie (Whitmer Thomas), an aspiring artist who appears to have taken the relatively recent loss of their father far harder than anyone else in the family.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Jonathan Demme
Person
Sophie B. Hawkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fragility#Friendship#Candy Bar#Camera#The Fragility Of Youth
Cosmopolitan

Chlöe and Halle Bailey's 2021 VMAs Red Carpet Looks, in Two Words? "Have Mercy"!!

Chlöe Bailey may be having one of the busiest weeks of her young career so far, and her fans should say a resounding "THANK YOU" for it. The singer premiered her debut solo single "Have Mercy" on Friday along with a stunning music video, and now Chlöe is walking the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs (with her sister Halle!) before performing said single for MTV (and the world).
BEAUTY & FASHION
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Megan Fox's VMAs Dress Is Completely Sheer

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Megan Fox served (Jennifer’s) body-ody-ody at the 2021 VMAs in her all-sheer dress. She arrived to the red carpet with her longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a firetruck-red suit. How one couple can be so stylish and hot, I do not know, fam. The actor’s slated to present at the awards later tonight, so you’ll get another chance to drool over Fox’s sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs again.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
justjaredjr.com

Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Sally Spectra’s Wedding Dress Surprise

The Young and The Restless spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will have a surprise gift for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) which she will get to her in an unusual way – the wedding dress she designed for Victoria! Viewers will see Sally’s wedding dress surprise in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy