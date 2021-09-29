CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Do the Royals need to make a big splash this off-season?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it time to pull the trigger on a big move? The Royals wrap up the season this week, and while it will be their fifth consecutive losing season, their winning percentage has improved in each of the last four seasons. The team has begun to see the draft class of 2018 bear fruit in the pitching staff, with Brady Singer, Kris Bubic, Daniel Lynch, and Jackson Kowar all in the big leagues with mixed early results. Carlos Hernández has emerged as another intriguing young arm, and more pitchers could join him next year. The minor league system has seen a huge turnaround, thanks largely to the work done by Drew Saylor, Paul Gibson, and Alec Zumwalt. Catcher M.J. Melendez and first baseman Nick Pratto have rebounded from awful 2019 seasons to become top prospects in the game. And everyone in baseball is awaiting the arrival of Bobby Witt, Jr., who is arguably the best prospect in the game. The Royals will never publicly use the word “rebuild”, but the team has been trying to rebuild a franchise.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Hunter Dozier making long-awaited adjustments as Kansas City Royals wind down season

The final three weeks of the regular season might not drastically change the year for any player. But a strong finish seemingly can only help Kansas City Royals corner infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier. This spring, the Royals committed to Dozier, who turned 30 last month, with a contract extension that likely...
MLB
FanSided

KC Royals: Angel Zerpa makes big league debut tonight

Angel Zerpa is a name many fans of the KC Royals might not know. But they will get the chance to know Zerpa better tonight when he makes his major league debut against Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Indians. Per mlb.com’s Kansas City beat writer Anne Rogers (Twitter link), Manager Mike Matheny revealed the plan to start Zerpa yesterday.
MLB
Fulton Sun

Royals end season with loss to Twins

KANSAS CITY — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco hit homers and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 Sunday in their final game of the season. Royals star Salvador Perez went 0-for-2 with a walk and finished in a tie with Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019.
MLB
ksal.com

Nicky Makes History in Royals Finale

KANSAS CITY — Salvador Perez ended his season in the on-deck circle on Sunday afternoon, in the Royals’ 7-3 loss to the Twins at Kauffman Stadium, at 48 home runs. He was one away from breaking a tie with Jorge Soler for the Royals’ single-season home run record and one away from breaking a tie with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the Major League home run lead.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Witt
Person
Brady Singer
Person
Nick Pratto
Person
Kris Bubic
Person
Jackson Kowar
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#League System#Minor League
FanSided

Starling Marte thanks his late wife in emotional post after season ends

Despite losing their final game of the season without a chance at the postseason, Oakland Athletics outfielder Starling Marte had a heartwarming message to share on Twitter. Oakland Athletics outfielder Starling Marte was feeling emotional after a 7-6 loss to the Houston Astros finalized their seasons end. Marte has had...
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mets ace Jacob deGrom 'disillusioned' with current regime?

The New York Mets are eliminated from playoff contention and, thus, wisely shut ace Jacob deGrom down for the rest of the season on Tuesday after he dealt with a handful of injury issues throughout the year, including a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. It appears that's...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
The Big Lead

Four Replacements For Luis Rojas as Mets Managers

The New York Mets have decided not to pick up the option on manager Luis Rojas' contract for 2022. That means they're back in the market for a new skipper after back-to-back disappointing seasons. It will be a fascinating offseason for the Mets, with a lot of high-profile free agents available, an owner willing to spend and a managerial opening.
MLB
FanSided

NY Mets prospect traded for Rich Hill is on fire in Single-A

All it cost the New York Mets to pick up Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in July was an injured veteran reliever, Tommy Hunter, and a minor league catcher none of us were familiar with. Since joining the Mets, Hill has performed close to what I think everyone...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy