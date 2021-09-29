Do the Royals need to make a big splash this off-season?

Is it time to pull the trigger on a big move? The Royals wrap up the season this week, and while it will be their fifth consecutive losing season, their winning percentage has improved in each of the last four seasons. The team has begun to see the draft class of 2018 bear fruit in the pitching staff, with Brady Singer, Kris Bubic, Daniel Lynch, and Jackson Kowar all in the big leagues with mixed early results. Carlos Hernández has emerged as another intriguing young arm, and more pitchers could join him next year. The minor league system has seen a huge turnaround, thanks largely to the work done by Drew Saylor, Paul Gibson, and Alec Zumwalt. Catcher M.J. Melendez and first baseman Nick Pratto have rebounded from awful 2019 seasons to become top prospects in the game. And everyone in baseball is awaiting the arrival of Bobby Witt, Jr., who is arguably the best prospect in the game. The Royals will never publicly use the word “rebuild”, but the team has been trying to rebuild a franchise.