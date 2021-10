CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State's climb under coach Jonathan Smith has led the Beavers to uncharted territory. They head to Washington State this week as the only undefeated team in conference play in the Pac-12 North, the first time the Beavers have ever been in sole possession of the division's top spot. The Beavers are also riding their first four-game winning streak since 2013.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO