Nearly 60 cats removed from storage unit

SHAMOKIN DAM — A Brentwood, N.Y. man has been cited for cruelty to animals after authorities removed nearly 60 cats from a storage unit.

John Muccio, 62, told Shamokin Dam police that he and Crystal Pizzolla, 59, also of Brentwood, N.Y., were waiting to close on a home in Pennsylvania and had rented a room at a pet friendly Shamokin Dam motel when the closing failed to happen on the date they expected, Chief Timothy Bremigen said.

The couple had rented a U-Haul to bring with them all the cats they had rescued and had them in a storage unit at one point, he said.

Many of the cats were removed from their care and taken to Animal Rescue Center in Millville, said state police Cpl. Vickie Spencer.

When Spencer got involved in the hoarding situation on Sunday, 19 cats remained in the couple’s care.

“The cats were in individual carriers and dog cages. They were riddled with fleas and a couple of them were thin and scruffy looking,” she said.

Muccio and Pizzolla voluntarily surrendered the animals and Spencer cited Muccio with one count of cruelty to animals.

Spencer hasn’t been able to confirm that the couple were buying a home in Mount Carmel and doesn’t know what they are doing in Pennsylvania. She said they have been banned from the Shamokin Dam motel and apparently have moved to a motel in Dauphin County.