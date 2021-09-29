CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals sign Michael A. Taylor to two-year, $9 million contract extension

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe has been one of the top defensive outfielders in baseball. The Royals have signed centerfielder Michael A. Taylor to a two-year, $9 million contract extension according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan that will run through the 2023 season. The deal includes $500,000 in bonuses, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com. The 30-year old Taylor has been one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, according to the metrics, but has been lackluster with the bat, hitting .244/.298/.359 with 12 home runs and 14 steals in 508 plate appearances. But his stellar glove is what the Royals have been looking for in centerfield. According to Fangraphs, he leads all players in Defensive Runs Saved at +21. He also leads all outfielders in Ultimate Zone Rating and Out of Zone Plays Made. He has been worth 2.7 WAR according to Baseball-Reference, and 1.9 WAR according to Fangraphs. The Royals signed Taylor to a one-year, $1.5 million contract after he was non-tendered by the Nationals last off-season. The right-handed.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players Jed Hoyer would like to cut, but can’t

The Chicago Cubs would love to get some expensive players off the books to speed up the rebuild, but that’s not how contracts work. Hoyer and the Cubs claim they’ll make some big moves this offseason after dealing away the likes of Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Craig Kimbrel at the trade deadline. Unfortunately, Hoyer cannot completely start over by ridding some awful contracts off the books, as no team is willing to take on a bad deal without significant prospect capital in return.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Rogers
Person
Michael A. Taylor
calltothepen.com

The Milwaukee Brewers may regret this failure

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the process of violating a basic dictum of athletics. Any time you have a chance to put a rival away, do it…or risk living to regret it. The Brewers Thursday lost a fourth straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series began Monday in Milwaukee with the Brewers securely staked to a playoff spot as all-but-formal champions of the NL Central.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
MySanAntonio

How the Astros thanked their fans in final regular season game

In the final regular season game of the year, the Astros showed their gratitude for the fans in Houston by wearing special T-shirts during pregame warmups and a heart-warming speech to the crowd before Sunday's game against the Athletics. The shirts said "Thank you" in the center, which was circled...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Old Taylor#Espn#Mlb Com#Baseball Reference
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pass on crazy shortstop market in favor of star prospect

Despite giving Gleyber Torres plenty of opportunities to lock down the shortstop position, the New York Yankees have finally come to the conclusion that he can no longer be their long-term option. Torres, who started out as a second baseman and transitioned to shortstop, has struggled mightily this year, posting a .962 fielding percentage. With a league average .982 percentage at SS, the 24-year-old infielder will head back to second base, shifting DJ LeMahieu to third base and Gio Urshela to SS.
MLB
FanSided

NY Mets prospect traded for Rich Hill is on fire in Single-A

All it cost the New York Mets to pick up Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in July was an injured veteran reliever, Tommy Hunter, and a minor league catcher none of us were familiar with. Since joining the Mets, Hill has performed close to what I think everyone...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
610 Sports Radio

Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo explain Yankees' whistling, benches-clearing argument

Add another “scandal” to the Yankees’ season, as now, after losing two of three to the Mets in the Citi Field half of the Subway Series, we have ‘whistle-gate.’. If you don’t know by now, the story goes like this: on Saturday, the prevailing thought was that Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches, and the Mets believed the Yankees were using various whistles to articulate which pitch was coming.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Where Will Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres Go Next After Nightmare 2021 Season?

After their generally gleeful 2020 season ended with them snapping a 13-year postseason drought, the San Diego Padres probably didn't envision any scenario in which 2021 devolved into a gloomy slog punctuated by their two best players getting in each other's faces. Life, as they say, comes at you fast.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The Detroit Tigers are becoming a problem

The Chicago White Sox have lost their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers. They have been up and down in the second half of the season but this series has been particularly annoying. They went up 3-0 on Monday night and blew it. On Tuesday, they looked like they were going to explode early but their 2-0 lead melted away as well. They lost 5-3 and are now looking to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy